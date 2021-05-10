Fayetteville woman struck, killed in pedestrian crash

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Whiteville Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the city over the weekend.

According to a news release, police were dispatched Saturday to the area of West Burkhead Street and North J.K Powell Boulevard (U.S. 701 North) after receiving a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say Khadijah Bellamy, 26, of Fayetteville, was struck by a vehicle, driven by Jamon Jackson, 30, of Whiteville, and was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare System where she was pronounced dead.

If you have any information, please contact Lt. Riggins with the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.