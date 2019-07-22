Fayetteville woman thrown from motorcycle, hit by truck in fatal crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police released more details Monday morning related to a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident was reported just after 2:50 p.m. on Santa Fe Drive at the All American Freeway.

A motorcycle and two other vehicles were involved in a wreck.

Viviana Elizabeth Coria, 42, of Fayetteville, was riding her 2010 Honda motorcycle on Santa Fe Drive when a 23-year-old man from Fort Bragg driving a 2006 Hyundai turned in front of her, resulting in Coria slamming into the Hyundai, police said. Coria was thrown from her motorcycle and then hit by a 2014 Dodge Ram being operated by a 63-year-old Fayetteville man, according to authorities.

Coria was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other drivers were not injured, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the police department’s traffic unit. Police said more information regarding traffic or criminal charges will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Santa Fe Drive was closed at the All American Freeway until about 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

