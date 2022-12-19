FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman wanted on federal warrants was arrested Monday in Fayetteville.

Candice Cherelle Spencer, 31, of Fayetteville, was found in the area of the 700 block of Arthington Street by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team, according to a police news release.

Spencer is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

