Fayetteville Woodpeckers able to host hundreds more fans after governor lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – With North Carolina’s mass gathering limits now lifted, almost 700 more fans will be able to attend the Fayetteville Woodpeckers’ game beginning Friday night.

Originally, about 2,100 tickets were available, but that has now been increased to allow for up to 2,800 fans.

Fans will still be required to wear masks for Friday’s game and the next two games at Segra Stadium, which falls in line with Gov. Roy Cooper leaving mask mandates up to individual businesses.

“We are in the middle of a homestand. We want to make sure we do things correctly,” said Fayetteville Woodpeckers Assistant General Manager Pete Subsara. “We are still trying to work out the logistics behind staffing and masks with our staff, and we are slowly and safely welcoming fans back kind of on our pace and hope by June 1 we are more of a normal ballpark.”

To help get the stadium able to reach full capacity, the team is hiring for many positions, including ushers, entertainment, and food and beverage employees.