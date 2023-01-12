Trees on display at the Fayetteville Woodpeckers’ “Trees for Charity”.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have picked the winners of their “Trees for Charity” contest.

Fayetteville Holiday Lights spectators voted from Dec. 8-23 on trees on display that they thought were the best decorated.

After careful deliberation, the first- through third-place finishers are:

1 st Place: Alzheimer’s Association – North Carolina, sponsored by Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Fayetteville.

2 nd Place: Catholic Charities, sponsored by MaryBill's Cafe.

3rd Place: Myrover-Reese Fellowship Home, sponsored by Hutchens Law Firm.

The Woodpeckers donated $2,000 to the first-place finisher, $1,500 to the one in second place and $1,000 to the one finishing third.