Fayetteville Woodpeckers host virtual Opening Day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday would have been the opening day for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers second season.
The team is hosting a virtual Opening Day game instead.
About 200 people work part-time at Segra Stadium, including usher Marissa Iannone.
She’s looking forward to seeing everyone at the park again.
“It’s good for the soul, it’s good for Fayetteville, we need that right now,” Iannone said.
She remembers Opening Day last year.
“It was amazing, we had the whole sold out park, it was a new experience for everybody.”
Until that happens again, the Woodpeckers are staying active on social media, inviting fans to send pictures from home with their Woodpeckers gear.
“Hopefully very soon we can all be together once again in Segra Stadium playing baseball,” said Media Relations Manager Victoria Huggins. “When we do get together I hope that we will have a renewed sense of gratitude and be able to enjoy that together in a whole new light.”
The team is hoping to play at some point this season.
MLB officials are looking at several options as they adjust schedules, including extending the season longer into the fall.
