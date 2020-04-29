Fayetteville Woodpeckers join Minor Leage Baseball’s national campaign

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced Tuesday they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First. It’s a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woodpeckers fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst beginning April 28 through May 31 to donate. Fans can choose their donation amount and the Woodpeckers as the recipient of their donation, to direct funds to Fayetteville’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina.

For every $10 raised, the Woodpeckers will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or a local hero of the pandemic. The team has pledged to match up to $3,000 of the donation amount contributed to this initiative from their team charity, The Fayetteville Woodpeckers Fund.

“We admire Minor League Baseball’s activity during this challenging period,” said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. “They continue to engage with baseball fans throughout the nation and support the small businesses that are MiLB clubs. The CommUNITY First initiative will leverage the scale of our platform to both feed the hungry and honor those on the frontlines. We are proud to partner with MiLB and Feeding America.”

Contributions from the Woodpeckers fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for

during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting Fayetteville Woodpeckers at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support