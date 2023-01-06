FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Woodpeckers, Fayetteville’s Minor League Baseball team, is hosting a “Day of Hope” for breast cancer awareness with an North Carolina-based, internationally-recognized tattoo parlor.

Pink Ink Tattoo, who makes it its mission to spread breast cancer awareness, and connect, educate, honor, and celebrate survivors and their communities, is coming to SEGRA Stadium to be with the Woodpeckers on May 4 from 1-4 p.m.

The tattoo parlor and the Woodpeckers are celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors, Honoring those who have passed, educating and connecting the community, being a resource, spreading Breast Cancer Awareness — with a focus on Breast Cancer, Survivorship and inspiring others — before what is expected to be a home game.

“What is unique about the Day Of Hope is the fact we bring real women cancer survivors and real stories to the stage while celebrating survivors, honoring the ones who have passed, and being a resource for our community,” Tara Williamson said, the CEO and artist of Pink Ink Tattoo. “We have [also] invited all non-profits and cancer hospitals from across North Carolina to join us so that they can share their resources for our shared community.”