Fayetteville’s annual Christmas in the Park begins Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas in the Park, Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks & Recreation’s annual holiday event, is back.

Beginning Sunday, and running through the third full week of December, the festival of lights featuring holiday-themed music across 100 acres will be free to those in the holiday spirit for three hours per night Monday through Thursday weekly.

Located in Arnett Park at 2165 Wilmington Highway, Exit 100, cars can view the displays from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. Dec. 5-9, 12-16 and 19-21.

Event-goers are asked to remain in their vehicles and more information can be found here.