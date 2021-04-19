Fayetteville’s Dogwood Festival mini-fest canceled over ‘possible safety issues’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Efforts to bring back a slimmed-down version of a popular Fayetteville festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been scrubbed.

The Dogwood Festival, which attracts thousands, is typically held yearly during the spring.

This year, because of COVID-19, the event was to be scaled back in a “mini-fest” format set for this weekend starting Friday.

However, organizers of the festival announced Monday that the weekend events were canceled because of “possible safety issues stemming from events around the country.”

The trial of Derek Chauvin, a policeman accused of killing George Floyd in Minnesota last year, moved to closing arguments Monday. A verdict could come this week.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old was killed by police in a shooting last week in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Also, video of police killing a teen in March in Chicago was released late last week.

Dogwood Festival officials released this statement: