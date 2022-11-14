FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With an 8-2 vote earlier this year, the Fayetteville City Council approved a homeless encampment ordinance.

Under the law, it is illegal to camp out on city property near dangerous roadways and when shelter space is available.

Monday, Fayetteville police started enforcing the new ordinance by giving out citations to those in the homeless community after the city posted signs last week giving a 72-hour warning.

Sharman Tober and her disabled son Christopher both received citations to appear in court on December 6. The 73-year-old, her son, and five dogs have been living on the streets for roughly 10 years.

They currently call the sidewalk across from the Woodpecker’s baseball stadium and Cumberland County Public Library home.

“I’m disabled, my son is disabled, my car is disabled,” Tober said.

“If they have to vacate where they are now, there is nowhere for them to go. All shelters are full,” Ilana Sheppard, with Marius Maximus Foundation said.

Several people came out to support the family Monday morning in any way they could. Tober said she’s been apply for housing for months. She has been working with the Coordinating Entry service and hasn’t been able to find a home she can afford with her $ 500-a-month budget.

“It’s a lack of units and we live in a community where there is a military base so that really affects the prices of rentals in the area,” said Tarsha Smith, executive director of Cumberland HealthNet.

Smith’s group refers homeless people to agencies with resources like shelter and permanent housing vouchers. She said on top of the need for affordable homes, there needs to be a year-round emergency shelter in Fayetteville.

“If they could call here the same day and we find out they are literally homeless it would be really amazing to put them directly into a shelter that night. So, they are safe and off the streets,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, Tober believes the situation could be handled better.

“The city needs to do something about the homelessness and not kick them off the property. They need to find housing for them. They need to make housing for them,” Tober said.

Tober and her son each could face up to a $500 fine or jail time if they are found guilty of violating the ordinance.

Monday afternoon Tober found out there is an agency that might soon have a home for her. But it’s not ready. Until then, the woman, along with her son and their dogs have nowhere to go.

“The city talking about building a museum other here. They talking about building a concert hall for orchestras and stuff like that. They talking about making this parking deck higher than it is, putting apartments up there. They are doing all this stuff, that’s fine and dandy. But, they are forgetting about the people that need it the most, that they’re griping about out here. Are they helping them? No they are not,” Tober said.