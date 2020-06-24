Fayetteville’s mayor seeks to disassociate city from Market House

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville’s mayor said Tuesday night that he has requested the city remove all affiliation with the Market House, a prominent structure in the city that in the past sold slaves.

Calls came Monday night for the city to tear down the structure, which has stood for nearly 200 years in the center of downtown Fayetteville. Nearly 120,000 people have signed a petition, asking the city to remove the Market House, which recently was vandalized and set on fire during protests.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said Tuesday night he has submitted a request to the council to vote on disassociating the city from the Market House.

He said the city in the past had removed the Market House image from letterheads and stationary.

However, the new motion would remove the Market House image from the city’s seal, flag and any other items, Colvin said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: