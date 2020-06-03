Fayetteville’s police chief marches with protesters

This is a developing story that will be updated.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s police chief joined protesters Wednesday afternoon as they marched through the city in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Chief Gina Hawkins answered questions from the group before she began marching with them.

She held up a sign that was handed to her that read:

“FayPD is against police brutality”

On Sunday, Fayetteville experienced violence protests as the Market House was set on fire.

On Monday, Fayetteville police in riot gear faced off with protesters until the officers took a knee – deescalating the situation.