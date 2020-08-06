Fayetteville’s rescheduled Dogwood Festival officially canceled, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville and Cumberland County’s biggest festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Dogwood Festival, Inc. Board of Directors announced Thursday that they have canceled the final two After Five concerts, set for Aug. 14 and Sept. 18, as well as the Dogwood Festival that had been rescheduled for October. The festival regularly brings in tens of thousands of visitors.

The cancellations were made in compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order on large gatherings, a release from the board of directors said.

“The health of our community is first and foremost our priority,” the release said.

The release stated that The Dogwood Festival will “look for smaller opportunities to entertain you, such as virtual events and pop-up events that adhere to social distancing, as we make plans during the next months. We look forward to seeing our community partners, friends, neighbors and the thousands who joins us every year during the fourth weekend in April.”

Next year’s Dogwood Festival is currently set for April 22-25.

