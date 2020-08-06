FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville and Cumberland County’s biggest festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Dogwood Festival, Inc. Board of Directors announced Thursday that they have canceled the final two After Five concerts, set for Aug. 14 and Sept. 18, as well as the Dogwood Festival that had been rescheduled for October. The festival regularly brings in tens of thousands of visitors.
The cancellations were made in compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order on large gatherings, a release from the board of directors said.
“The health of our community is first and foremost our priority,” the release said.
The release stated that The Dogwood Festival will “look for smaller opportunities to entertain you, such as virtual events and pop-up events that adhere to social distancing, as we make plans during the next months. We look forward to seeing our community partners, friends, neighbors and the thousands who joins us every year during the fourth weekend in April.”
Next year’s Dogwood Festival is currently set for April 22-25.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 9-year-old Florida boy saves dad who fractured neck in diving accident
- Fayetteville’s rescheduled Dogwood Festival officially canceled, officials say
- NC grandmother sues after she was arrested at Disney with CBD oil in her purse
- Fallen officer returns home with tribute along Interstate-77 in Huntersville
- More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef sold in NC, other states recalled
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now