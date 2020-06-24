Fayetteville’s Segra Stadium to host bulk chicken sale

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Segra Stadium in Fayetteville will play host to a bulk chicken sale in early July.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers partnered with Mountaire Farms to put on the sale on July 2 – which will be pre-order only.

Customers have the choice of 40-pound cases of boneless breasts for $53 or 40-pound cases of leg quarters for $23.

The cases will be available for pickup at the plaza located in front of Segra Stadium at 460 Hay St. bween 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 2.

Orders must be placed by June 29 at noon.

Orders can be placed here.