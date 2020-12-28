Fayetteville police seek man who may have info on homeless man’s shooting death

Reginald Wedner. (Courtesy of Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for a man who may have information on the killing of a homeless man earlier in the month.

Anthony Cogdell, 44, was found shot to death in a car along the 1300 block of Jacob Street on Dec. 16. Cogdell was homeless, police said.

Police believe Reginald Wedner, 23, has information on the homicide. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell at 910-366-5853 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

Wedner is also wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

He is charged in connection to the theft of a vehicle that belonged to Fayetteville Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care.