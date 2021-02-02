FBI investigating after soldier, veteran found dead on Fort Bragg in December

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help with information pertaining to the deaths of two men whose bodies were found on Fort Bragg on Dec. 2.

The bodies of Master Sgt. William Lavigne, 37, and veteran Timothy Dumas, 44, were found in the woods near Manchester Road.

The death certificate for Dumas says he died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Lavigne’s death certificate has not been released.

The FBI said it is looking to create a timeline of the men’s locations and actions on Dec. 1 and 2.

Lavigne’s gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck was found at the scene while Dumas’ 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck was found abandoned at a different location.

No arrests have been made in the men’s deaths.

If you have any information regarding the homicides of Dumas or Lavigne, or you saw either of them or their respective vehicles on December 1 or 2, 2020, call FBI Charlotte at 704- 672-6100 or Army CID at 910-396-8777.