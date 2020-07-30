FBI joins investigation into Fort Bragg paratrooper’s death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The investigation into the death of a Fort Bragg soldier at the Outer Banks continues with the help of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Spc. Enrique Roman Martinez, 21, was last seen May 22 at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez

Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing the evening of May 23. His phone and wallet were found at the campsite.

Army officials said that partial remains were found May 29. The identification of Roman-Martinez was made with dental records, officials said.

The 82nd Airborne Division said the FBI has joined the investigation, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, and U.S. Park Rangers.

“CID Special Agents are aggressively investigating this case in concert with Federal, state and local law enforcement,” the 82nd said in a release.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in connection with the soldier’s death. That reward is an increase from the $15,000 reward announced earlier in June.

Roman-Martinez of Chino, Calif., was a human resource specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

He entered the Army in Sept, 2016, attended airborne school at Fort Benning, Ga. and was assigned as a paratrooper to Fort Bragg in March 2017.

The 82nd Airborne is working with Roman-Martinez’s family to plan a memorial for the soldier.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179.