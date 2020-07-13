Feds offer $5,000 reward after guns stolen from Walmart in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal officials Monday announced a $5,000 reward for information about gun looting that happened at a Fayetteville Walmart in late May.

The reward will be paid if the info leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible during the May 31 incident, according to a news release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Nearly 20 survellience photos of suspects were included in the news release.

“During a period of civil unrest, several individuals broke into the Walmart Supercenter located at 2820 Gillespie Street,” the release said.

According to the officials multiple guns were stolen during the break-in.

Anyone with information can contact ATF at 11-800-283-8477. Tips can also be submitted through email at ATFTips@atf.gov.

Officials said all calls and tips will be kept confidential.

ATF photo

ATF photo

ATF photo

ATF photo

ATF photo

