HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was busted with one pound of marijuana and seven guns during a raid of a home in Hope Mills last week, police said.
A nearly two-month investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a home on Mill Street, according to a news release from the Hope Mills Police Department.
During the bust on Thursday, police arrested Terrance Dawson, 35, on various charges.
In addition to guns and drugs, police found $2,360 in cash inside the home, the news release said.
Dawson was charged with six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon (two of the guns were also considered weapons of mass destruction), possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, altering a gun serial number and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Dawson was held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $40,000 secured bond.
The Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics units and the U.S. DEA assisted in the case, police said.