FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 40-year-old Robeson County man has been charged in an early Monday shooting that sent a person to a hospital.

At 2:19 a.m. on Monday, Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the Carolina Motor Inn at 2533 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male in the roadway with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Berry Deshawn Ray, of St. Pauls, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with:

discharging a firearm into an occupied property;

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and

possession of a firearm by felon.

Ray was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and held under a $100,000 secured bond. His first appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).