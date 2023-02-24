WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — Various drugs and two guns were seized — and a felon was arrested — during a bust at a motel in Cumberland County Friday afternoon, deputies said.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. when deputies served a search warrant on room 256 at the Oyo Hotel at 3945 Goldsboro Road near Wade, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

During the raid, officials said detectives seized 47.35 grams of heroin, about 2.5 pounds of marijuana, and two guns from the motel room.

Photos from the sheriff’s office showed what appeared to be an AR-15 with three ammo magazines and a handgun with one clip. The motel is located just south of Wade at an exit off Interstate 95.

Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Craeandre Therman Eugene McArthur, 30, of Wade is charged with two counts of possession of firearm by felon, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI, manufacturing Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling, deputies said.

McArthur is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $65,000 secure bond.

Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said anyone with more information about the case should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (910) 677-5525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).