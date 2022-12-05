FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said.

Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

In January, police said their electronic monitoring unit received multiple tamper alerts for an electronic monitor along the 400 block of Copper Creek Road in Raeford on Jan. 25.

Police responded to that area but could not locate the electronic monitor or Bryant.

Since his Saturday arrest, Bryant received additional charges in Bladen County, and he is currently being held in the Bladen County Jail. His bond has been set at $425,000, which includes charges from Bladen County and Fayetteville.

Bryant was out on bond and wearing the monitor in connection to charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and being a habitual felon.