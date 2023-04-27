FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are investigating after a woman being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center was found dead Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say 38-year-old Tara Charles of Raeford was found unresponsive just before 7:15 a.m. in her single-person cell.

She arrived at the detention center Monday and faced various drug charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No other details were immediately available.