FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people face multiple drug charges after law enforcement executed search warrants at three locations in Cumberland County on Wednesday.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, efforts to dismantle a drug-trafficking operation in the Eastern District of North Carolina began in July.

During that month, local, state, and federal law enforcement officers teamed up for the investigation which involved the purchase of four pounds of methamphetamine and two ounces of heroin in Spring Lake.

Detectives performing the Wednesday search of the three locations, one in Fayetteville and two in Spring Lake, seized approximately 59.98 grams of fentanyl, 2.32 grams of cocaine, a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, and 1.34 pounds of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Latiana Shanese McQueen, 33, of Spring Lake, was charged with trafficking opium, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell marijuana, maintain dwelling for controlled substance, manufacture cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neal Advin Powell, 56, also of Spring Lake, was charged with trafficking by possession of methamphetamine and trafficking by possession of fentanyl.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.