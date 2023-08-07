FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There are new details about a Fayetteville gas station hazmat situation that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The incident first was reported around noon on Sunday, outside the Valero on Bragg Boulevard.

Fayetteville Fire Battalion Chief Patrick McArdle said EMT requested hazmat after multiple people connected to a blue Mercedes parked outside the gas station started getting sick.

“They requested the hazmat team to come out because of the potential that it may have been fentanyl,” Chief McArdle said.

One man died and two other people were taken to the hospital. The hazmat team shut down the area for hours and searched for the substance that was making people sick.

“At this time we can’t comment on that due to not knowing the cause of anything,” the chief said.

Investigators have yet to confirm if fentanyl was involved. However, the rise in fentanyl-related overdoses remains a top concern for first responders.

“That’s one of the fears we have as first responders with respond to these calls is skin contact with it could have the effects on us as well,” Chief McArdle said.

Meanwhile, this is the second death within the last few weeks outside of this Valero. In an unrelated case, a Hope Mills teen girl was killed a late-night shooting, back in July.