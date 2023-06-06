CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Surveyors conducting an architectural survey of historic buildings and areas in Cumberland County will be working in the Ramsey Street area beginning Tuesday, June 6.

Surveyors will be working with cultural resources to intensely document historic buildings and landscapes within the county from the early 19th century to the 1970s.

After surveying the Ramsey Street area the surveyors will also focus on the Grays Creek area in southern Cumberland Co. The surveyors will be in marked vehicles.

The County received a $90,000 grant through the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund (ESHPF) administered by the National Park Service for hurricanes Florence and Michael. The survey is being conducted within incorporated areas of Cumberland Co. and the towns of Godwin, Falcon, Wade, Linden, Stedman, Spring Lake, and Eastover.

Data gathered from the survey will assist the County in planning for the preservation of its historic resources in the future. The project is expected to be completed by August 2024.