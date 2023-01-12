FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night.

On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street.

After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and the suspect fired a gun. A bullet hit another person and that person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also told a CBS 17 crew member on scene that another person was transported after being slapped during the fight.

Police said a suspect is in custody.