Fight leads to woman running man over with car, killing him, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville woman is charged with murder after getting in a fight with a man, leaving him lying in a parking lot, then returning to run him over with a car, police said Monday.

On Saturday around 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a closed down drugstore along the 900 block of Bingham Drive in reference to a “disturbance between a male and female.” They determined that, after a physical altercation, 22-year-old Destiny Gauvin intentionally struck him with a vehicle, a news release said.

Gauvin is charged with first-degree murder. She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, the release said.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Gary Puckett.

