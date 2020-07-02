Final work underway for July 4th fireworks show at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourth of July fireworks are being set up this week at Fort Bragg.

The military base is one of just a few places around still having a show this year.

Danny Sheckles with Pyro Shows is setting up the 1,400 pounds of fireworks that will go off Saturday night.

Some people say it’s the best fireworks show in the country — Sheckles says that’s no accident.

“Military bases always get more fireworks than what the communities would get,” Sheckles said. “It’s our way of saying thank you.”

Fort Bragg spokesman Adam Luther says there won’t be any of the typical celebrations on the Main Post Parade Field.

“Typically we’ll have a concert, lots of kiddy land, lots of vendors out there,” Luther said. “We canceled all of that just to try to keep people safe.”

Only Department of Defense cardholders will be able to watch from Fort Bragg because the post is still at 100 percent ID check at the gates.

There will be several parking lots set up around post for military families to watch from.

They’ll have restrooms and hygiene stations available.

For the public, Sheckles says there will be a great view from Spring Lake and other areas near the base, as the fireworks are shot about 1,000 feet in the air.

“We always love coming to Fort Bragg, so to find out that the show is still going it was very exciting for us,” he said.

The fireworks show will start at 9:30 Saturday night.

The 20-minute show will be synchronized with music playing on radio station 103.5 FM.

The show is paid for by sponsors.

