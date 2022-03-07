HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Your summer plans may be in jeopardy. That’s because the worker shortage is also hitting public pools, gardening stores, tourist attractions, and even summer camps.

Employers are having a hard time finding workers.

So many of them already have fliers out seeking summer employees. They say they’re trying to get a head start on hiring.

Ricky Sadler isn’t wasting time looking for counselors for the Town of Hope Mills Summer Camp.

“This year we are predicting it to be very tough with the way things are now,” Sadler said.

This year employers are struggling to find people to apply for summer jobs — positions that are traditionally filled by college students.

“One person filled out for it as far as I know in about a two-week span,” Sadler said.

He is the administrative services supervisor for Hope Mills. Sadler said it’s a struggle to get 10 seasonal employees for the camp.

“We’ve increased part-time pay to try to incentivize people,” Sadler said.

CBS 17 found dozens of seasonal jobs posted online. Many offer competitive wages.

Sadler believes people are going with higher-wage jobs because of inflation and gas prices.

“People are looking for something that’s going to pay those bills and get by,” he said.

One 20-year-old chose to be her own boss after the pandemic.

“If I stop this today, I can get a job anywhere,” said Faith Simpson, owner of Beyond Boutique.

She started her mobile business. Simpson said more young people like her are not taking low-wage jobs. Instead, they are creating opportunities to build generational wealth.

“We are waking up and we are opening our eyes and we are seeing that. And we are using our visions and our dreams and our passion to fuel what is now the new generation,” Simpson said.

To apply for Hope Mills Summer Camp jobs click here.