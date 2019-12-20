Fire at Fayetteville condo building displaces residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – People were displaced after a fire damaged two of four units at a condominium building in Fayetteville, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded at 4:50 p.m. 668 Bartons Landing Pl. They arrived to find fire showing from a two-story building. It took them about 15 minutes to get it under control, a release said.

No one was injured. The extent of the damage is unknown, but the Red Cross was requested to assist with the people who were displaced.

Firefighters remained on scene to investigate and were still there after 7 p.m.

