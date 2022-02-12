Fire breaks out in Fayetteville elementary school late Friday, cause under investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Just before midnight on Friday, the Fayetteville Fire Department was dispatched to a local elementary school that had a fire spark in the rear part of its building.

EE Miller Elementary School sounded the alarm at approximately 11:47 p.m. Friday when flames were seen in the rear of the school, a fire department release said.

When the first firefighters arrived on scene, they called for backup to help put out the working fire.

The department said the extent of damage to the school is not known at this time, but there are no injuries to report.

The release did not say how long it took crews to extinguish the blaze.

The Fayetteville Fire Department is currently investigating.