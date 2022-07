FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a hotel in Fayetteville early Saturday morning.

After 4:24 a.m., firefighters were seen responding to the Royal Inn on Gillespie St.

CBS 17’s photographer was at the scene.

He says when crews arrived, heavy flames were coming from one of the rooms on the first floor. He says there appears to be additional damage.

CBS 17 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.