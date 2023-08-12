FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fryer fire closed a fast food restaurant in Fayetteville Saturday evening, according to officials.

The incident was reported at 6:30 p.m. at the Wendy’s at 5740 Yadkin Road, the Fayetteville Fire Department said in a news release.

The first arriving units spotted smoke coming from the restaurant hood venting system, officials said.

Workers at Wendy’s told fire crews there was “a fire at a fryer in the kitchen,” the news release said.

Crews quickly put out the fire and kept it in the area of the fryer, officials said.

The blaze caused at least $4,000 worth of damage to the restaurant.

The Wendy’s was closed Saturday after the fire until it can be inspected by health department officials, the fire department said.

No one was injured.