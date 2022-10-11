SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 3 to 2 vote, the Town of Spring Lake Board of Aldermen hired the recently fired Kenly Town Manager.

Justine Jones could start the job in the next couple of weeks if contract negotiations go well with Spring Lake, which has had recent financial problems.

Jones was at the center of controversy in the Town of Kenly earlier this summer.

The entire police department in Kenly resigned after they say Jones — hired recently — created a toxic work environment. That led to her termination within three months of taking the job with Kenly.

The firing happened even after the Kenly mayor announced that an investigation did not back up the claims. Some people argued that Kenley police officers quit because a Black woman was the town manager.

In August, the Town of Spring Lake started a search for a new town manager. Jones was in a pool of six candidates. Monday night, the votes to hire Jones in Spring Lake were split.

Spring Lake Alderman Marvin Lackman voted against hiring Jones. He told CBS17 she was not his first choice. He thought the runner-up candidate was a better fit.

A city administrator told CBS17 the Spring Lake mayor plans to take interviews from the media on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, a state audit found more than a half-million dollars in wrongful spending and missing taxpayer funds in Spring Lake.

This audit accused a former unnamed accounting technician of using $430,112 of Town funds for personal use, including depositing money into her personal checking account and writing checks to cover nursing home fees.

The report also said $36,400 in cash was missing from the Revenue Department and the Recreation Department daily deposits.

Spring Lake also overpaid the former Economic Development Director by $9,900.

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood said the payroll employee entered $10,000 into the system instead of $100 for a cellphone stipend for the director.

Employees spent $102,877 on questionable purchases using the town’s credit card, the report said.