Fires damage Fayetteville home and Dollar General, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire crews worked to extinguish two fires Sunday night — one at a Dollar General and the other at a home.

No one was injured in either fire, which were reported about 20 minutes apart.

The blaze at the Dollar General was reported at 1302 Ramsey St. at 8:25 p.m., according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

“First arriving units reported heavy smoke and fire conditions inside the building and declared a working fire,” a report said.

Crews were still on the scene as of 9:45 p.m. working on putting out the fire.

About 20 minutes earlier, a house fire was reported at 1072 Revere Street.

“The first arriving fire department unit found a single-story home with heavy fire showing from the side and rear of the structure,” a report from fire officials said.

No one was at home when the fire broke out. Three people who live there have been displaced and are receiving help from the Red Cross.

The fire was extinguished by 10 p.m.

