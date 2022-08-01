FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Department of Public Health has confirmed its first case of monkeypox.

According to a release, the person who tested positive is currently isolating and close contacts have been notified.

No additional information was released, including their location, to protect patient privacy.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that there have been 5,189 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States.

There are currently 60 confirmed cases in North Carolina, according to the CDC.

Vaccination appointments are currently available through the Cumberland County Department of Public Health.

Anyone who meets the following eligibility criteria can call 910-433-3600 to request a vaccination appointment through the agency:

People who have been in close physical contact in the last 14 days with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

People who know their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who report any of the following in the last 90 days: Having multiple or anonymous sex partners, being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection or receiving HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis

Health officials say vaccinations are free, regardless of insurance status.

“The time is now. We urge those who meet the criteria to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jennifer Green, Health Director. “We will continue to be diligent in monitoring the monkeypox spread in our county and provide testing for those who may be experiencing symptoms.”

Anyone with an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms is asked to contact their healthcare provider.

Click here to learn more about monkeypox.