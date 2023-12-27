WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Cape Fear River at William O. Huske Lock and Dam 3 affecting Cumberland and Bladen counties.

The flood warning is in effect for William O. Huske Lock and Dam 3 from late Thursday until Sunday evening.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the stage was 36.2 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage

Thursday afternoon to a crest of 46.1 feet early Saturday morning, the weather service said. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning.

Minor flooding is also forecast for Elizabethtown and Lock and Dam 1 in Riegelwood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads, the weather service said. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

