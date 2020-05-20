Flood warning issued for Cape Fear River in Cumberland County as more rain expected

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service Tuesday night issued a river flood warning that affects Cumberland County.

The warning is set to go info effect Friday for the Cape Fear River at William O Huske Lock in Fayetteville.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the stage was 33.82 feet. With rain through Thursday night, the river is forecast to rise above the flood stage of 42 feet by late Friday night.

The Cape Fear River is forecast to be near 44.9 feet by Saturday evening.

“At 45.0 feet flood waters will affect areas along the left bank of the river with some minor overflow along the right bank,” the weather service warned.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch that remains in effect. By Tuesday night, 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in some areas.

“Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts around 4 inches possible,” the weather service said.

