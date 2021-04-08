Florida man arrested for Cumberland County child sex charges, wife charged with helping conceal crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple was arrested at their Florida home for child sex and obstruction of justice charges stemming from Cumberland County.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, detectives charged 45-year-old Johnny James Matney with five counts of indecent liberties with a child, and obstruction of justice, and felony conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office also charged was his wife, 35-year-old Jennifer Lynell Matney, for obstruction of justice, obstruction of justice, and felony conspiracy.

The couple’s arrest stems from a 2018 report naming Johnny Matney as the suspect for his contact with a minor child for what the sheriff’s office called “sexual gratification purposes.”

An investigation revealed that this happened several times in years prior to the report.

Jennifer Matney knew of these events, the sheriff’s office said, and not only failed to notify law enforcement but took “affirmative steps” to conceal the crime.

On April 5, Cumberland County detectives traveled to the Matney’s home in Brevard County, Florida, and were able to arrest the couple. Both were returned to Cumberland County and booked into the detention center on Wednesday.

Johnny Matney received a $400,000 secured bond and Jennifer Matney received a $50,000 secured bond.

Both parties had a first appearance Thursday where a judge lowered Johnny Matney’s bond to $200,000 secured and Jennifer Matney’s remained the same.