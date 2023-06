RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in Fayetteville wound up winning a $1 million prize.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said James Lind claimed his winnings Monday in the Millionaire Maker game.

Lind, who is from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, bought his $30 ticket at the Circle K on Yadkin Road.

He chose to take a lump-sum payment of $600,000 and took home $427,509 after taxes were withheld.