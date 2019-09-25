Flu shot campaign for Fayetteville-area veterans kicks off Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville-area veterans enrolled for health care in the Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System can get their flu shot this week during the VA’s flu kickoff campaign.

The campaign runs Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the basement near the pharmacy lobby at its main campus at 2300 Ramsey St., in the first lobby at the Fayetteville Health Care Center on 7300 S. Raeford Road, and from 6:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville Dialysis Center at 2301 Robeson St.

Following the kickoff campaign, vets can get their flu shots Monday through Friday at walk-in clinics/flu stations where advance appointments aren’t necessary or by request during primary care appointments.

Fayetteville VAMC Main Campus (2300 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville NC 283101) – Veterans can receive flu shots at walk-in clinic/flu station, Wednesday only, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Pharmacy Lobby on the basement floor

Fayetteville Health Care Center (7300 So. Raeford Rd, Fayetteville) — flu shots by request during scheduled appointments or walk in Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the in the First Floor Lobby.

Brunswick County Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (18 Doctors Circle (Units 2 & 3) Supply) — Veterans can receive flu shots during walk in clinic, Monday – Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment necessary

Goldsboro CBOC (2610 Hospital Road, Goldsboro) — during scheduled appointments or walk-in Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hamlet CBOC (100 Jefferson St., Hamlet) — walk-in or during scheduled appointment Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville CBOC (4006 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville) — drive-thru flu clinic Sept. 25 thru Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and thereafter flu shots by request during scheduled visits or walk-in Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Robeson County CBOC (139 Three Hunts Drive Pembroke) — flu shots by request during scheduled appointments or walk-in Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sanford CBOC (3112 Tramway Road, Sanford) — flu shots by request during scheduled appointments or walk-in Mon – Fri, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Health Care Center (1705 Gardner Road, Wilmington) — drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 1 thru Oct. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or by request during scheduled visits or walk-in Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Veterans must show their VA ID cards to receive immunization.

