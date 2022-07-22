FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – You may want to pay closer attention to the speed limit in Fayetteville, as it’s being lowered on three busy roads next week.

The speed limit is dropping on portions of Pamalee Drive, Cliffdale Road and Stoney Point Road as Councilman D.J. Haire pushed the changes.

Haire pushed for the speed limit reduction to 35 miles per hour on Pamalee Drive especially after people repeatedly rammed a guardrail on the road.

“I know we had several fatalities turning left, turning right and especially…people not paying attention to the speed,” Haire said.

North Carolina Department of Transportation owns the roads and decided to change the speed limit from 50 mph to 45 mph on Pamalee Drive and Cliffdale Road, despite Haire’s push for 35 mph. Stoney Point Road will drop from 55mph to 45mph.

Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for NCDOT, said current speed limits are inconsistent with the traffic flow.

“The characteristic and use of a road can change over time as the city grows and you have more businesses,” Barksdale said.

He said it will be up to the city to enforce speed limits on the three state roads.

“That was one of my questions to the police chief, and first it’s going to start with warnings, (and) more police are going to (need to) be there,” Haire said.

Message boards notifying drivers of the changes will be in place on Monday with the new speed limits starting to be enforced Wednesday, July 27.