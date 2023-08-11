FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former U.S. Army master sergeant has been sentenced to 76 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release for the distribution and receipt of child pornography.

A news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley, Fayetteville resident Joshua Robert George Glardon, 41, was investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in July 2021 for child exploitation.

According to court documents, the investigation into Glardon began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got tips from the messaging app Kik that one of its users had uploaded items depicting child sexual abuse on multiple days.

The IP address from where the images, which looked to be homemade, were uploaded was traced back to Glardon. After a search warrant was executed and Glardon’s digital devices were seized, thousands of images of “child sexual abuse material” were found on his phone, including those that were part of the original tips.

Through chat messages Glardon had with a woman named Amy Huddleston, investigators were able to identify the child that was the victim of abuse in the homemade images. Investigators learned Huddleston had access to the child and executed a search warrant on her residence.

Huddleston’s digital devices were analyzed, and chat conversations where Glardon and Huddleston talked about the sexual abuse of the child were discovered.

During an interview with investigators, Huddleston confessed to letting Glardon rape the child victim. She also admitted that she would take photos and videos of the child — including those in which she would perform sexual acts on the victim — and send them to Glardon.

The former army master sergeant would then share the images over the internet and encourage others to share them as well.

According to the release, investigators found nearly 50 conversations where Glardon shared the victim’s photo and “encouraged others to fantasize about brutally raping the child.”

Huddleston was sentenced in June to 30 years in prison for her part in the crimes.

U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan presided over Glardon’s sentencing, which was announced by Easley. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charity Wilson and investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina SBI.