FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former detention officer on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation into Monique Rossetta Smith, 29, after a policy violation was reported in October.

Monique Smith (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office received information and found evidence that Smith provided at least one inmate with a cell phone.

Smith was terminated on Oct. 14.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office arrested Smith for providing a cell phone to a Cumberland County Detention Center detainee. The sheriff’s office said Smith was hired in January as a Detention Officer.

Smith received a $2,500 unsecured bond and will appear in court on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact MCIU Detective Lieutenant J. Woods at (910) 677-5511 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).