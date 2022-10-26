FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former detention officer on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office began an investigation into Monique Rossetta Smith, 29, after a policy violation was reported in October.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office received information and found evidence that Smith provided at least one inmate with a cell phone.
Smith was terminated on Oct. 14.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office arrested Smith for providing a cell phone to a Cumberland County Detention Center detainee. The sheriff’s office said Smith was hired in January as a Detention Officer.
Smith received a $2,500 unsecured bond and will appear in court on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact MCIU Detective Lieutenant J. Woods at (910) 677-5511 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).