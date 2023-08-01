FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Douglas Byrd Middle School teacher was arrested on Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sex crimes, according to police.

Brittan Phillips was charged with felony sex offense with a student and felony crimes against nature.

According to police, Phillips was a teacher at Douglas Byrd Middle School when the assault occurred.

Phillips received a $25,000 bond and had her first appearance at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Tuesday.