FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former girls high school basketball coach in Fayetteville is facing multiple child sex charges, authorities say.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, was arrested Tuesday.

He faces nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of indecent liberties with a student, deputies say.

Deputies say Robinson was being held Tuesday at the county’s detention center on an $18,000 secure bond and is due in court Wednesday.

Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville named him as its coach in May 2020, and he held that position for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. His teams went 40-2 with a 23-0 record in conference play.

He is no longer listed as the team’s coach, with Roger Paschall listed in that role this season.

Cumberland County Schools spokesman Lindsay Whitley did not immediately return an email from CBS 17 seeking clarity on Robinson’s job status.

Deputies say the case is open and additional charges could be forthcoming.

People with information are asked to call Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at 910-677-5548 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.