WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Fort Bragg substance abuse counselor will face one year in prison, five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to a sex crime, the United States Department of Justice said Monday.

Harrell Jamison, 48, was a substance abuse counselor for the Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care program at Fort Bragg and has pled guilty to sexual contact without consent.

According to court documents, Jamison admitted to undoing the pants of a 20-year-old woman, putting his hands inside her underwear and rubbing her groin, despite her asking him to stop.

Documents further said Jamison replied, “Be quiet, you’re fine.”

Finally, documents showed the victim had to pull over to the side of the road following the appointment and was found crying after attempting to drive away.

Jamison has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, as well as five years of supervised release, the Department of Justice said.