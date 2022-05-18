WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A former purchasing agent at Fort Bragg who took more than $700,000 in bribes will spend 3 1/2 years in prison, federal authorities said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that Calvin Alfonza Jordan of Fayetteville received a 42-month sentence after pleading guilty in February to receiving bribes.

Court documents indicated Jordan worked as a procurement agent in the operations and maintenance division of the directorate of public works. His job was to hire and pay contractors to complete repairs or perform services on the post’s facilities as requested through demand maintenance orders, or DMOs.

Prosecutors say that between 2011-19, Jordan used that position to receive bribes of about $200 per DMO from vendors contracting with Fort Bragg in return for increasing the number of federal contracts given to the vendors — adding up to an estimated total of $773,600.

“While Calvin Jordan was supposed to be repairing facilities to provide a safe working and living environment for our soldiers and their families, he was instead busy lining his own pockets and compromising the integrity of the contracting process,” said Christopher Dillard, a special agent with the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General.